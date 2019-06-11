EU Publishes Rules For Continental Drone Operators

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The European Union published a set of rules on Tuesday for operators of drones across the continent, in a move that would make Europe the first region to put in place such far-reaching drone regulations. The new rules, scheduled to take effect next year, address technical and operational drone requirements and aim to promote safety and privacy while helping drone operators better understand what's permitted, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said in Tuesday's announcement. "Europe will be the first region in the world to have a comprehensive set of rules ensuring safe, secure and sustainable operations of drones both for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS