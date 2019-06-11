The Misguided Criticism Of Printing Industry Merger

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The past two decades have seen an unprecedented migration from print to digital. This migration, hastened by the online giants such as Amazon.com Inc., has had a pervasive effect on a wide swath of the economy. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet recently predicted that within five years most local newspapers will be out of business.[1] But it is not just newspapers. Magazines, catalogues, and mail flyers and other print media are all declining and at risk. And yet, the print industry, if given the room it needs, appears determined to weather the storm. Quad/Graphics Inc., a major marketing solutions...

