BP Can't Keep Baltimore Climate Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has sent Baltimore's suit alleging BP PLC and other oil giants caused climate change-related damage back to state court, rejecting the companies’ argument that federal issues were predominant and adding to a split among federal courts.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander said Monday that the complaint pleads state-based claims and the framing of its allegations deserves deference. The opinion said the well-pled complaint rule focuses the court’s attention on the content of the complaint itself, rejecting the companies’ argument that the allegations against the energy giants’ implicate “uniquely federal interests.”

The Baltimore officials are accusing BP, Chevron...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Torts to Land

Judge

Date Filed

July 31, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

