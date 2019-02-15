Pa. Conservator Law Flouts Due Process Rights, Suit Says

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man has called into question the constitutionality of a state conservatorship law, alleging that a local nonprofit and the Allegheny County sheriff flouted his due process rights by trying to take possession of his home without prior notice. Wayne Little offered an amended complaint in Pennsylvania federal court Monday claiming Tube City Renaissance, with Sheriff William P. Mullen’s help, violated his Fourteenth Amendment rights by attempting to kick his family out of their home under a Pennsylvania conservatorship law. The Pennsylvania Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act lets neighbors, nearby businesses or local nonprofits ask courts to appoint them as...

