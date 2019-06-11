Feds, Ticket Industry Look To Zap Cyber Scalper Bots

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Congress and regulators should do more to combat automated bots that skim the internet to pick up event tickets and resell them online at inflated prices, a growing problem that can hurt consumers and competition, experts said Tuesday in Washington, D.C. In an all-day workshop hosted by the Federal Trade Commission, industry and consumer protection advocates put a lens on the increasing use of bots in the secondary, or resale, ticket market for major sports and entertainment events. The widespread use of bots — pieces of code that imitate real people and are used to snap up large volumes of tickets from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS