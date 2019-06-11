Texas Court Axes Photographer's Suit Against University

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday that a photographer couldn’t sue the University of Houston for unconstitutionally “taking” his image, rejecting an unusual effort to sue a state entity over copyrights. The First Court of Appeals ruled that Jim Olive, who operates Photolive, could not assert a takings claim — where the government takes private property and must compensate the owner — against the public university over claims that it used his copyrighted image without permission. Olive filed his takings claim because he was barred from filing a more straightforward infringement lawsuit against the university by the Eleventh Amendment's guarantee of state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS