Botched Injection Suit Can Proceed, Texas Panel Says

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Houston anesthesiologist must face a former patient's claims that he oversedated her during a steroid injection procedure and caused a spinal cord injury, a Texas appellate court held Tuesday, rejecting his claims that an insufficient expert report doomed the suit. Dr. Ajay Aggarwal had attacked the expert report filed on behalf of Marcie Trotta, arguing it didn't have enough information about how he allegedly breached the standard of care, or what he should have done differently to avoid allegedly injuring Trotta. But the First Court of Appeals rejected all arguments from Aggarwal on that front, saying he was making those...

