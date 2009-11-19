Progressive To Pay $2M To End Claims Over Missing Discount

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Car insurer Progressive has agreed to pay $2 million to a class of Pennsylvania customers who said they were cheated of a premium discount for anti-theft devices, according to papers filed in federal court Monday. The proposed settlement, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, would put to bed claims that Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. didn't give at least some customers a state-mandated 10% discount for passive anti-theft devices like ones called PassLock, SecuriLock and Sentry Key Immobilizer. The $2 million deal, which still needs court approval, includes claims payouts, attorney fees and an incentive award for lead plaintiff James Boyle....

