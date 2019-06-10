Ex-Students Accuse NYC College Of Rampant Sex Abuse

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Two ex-John Jay College of Criminal Justice students have filed a New York federal suit accusing four faculty members of egregious sexual misconduct and the school of conducting only a “sham” investigation into their complaints about it. The case filed Monday by Claudia Cojocaru and Naomi Haber alleges the professors committed a litany of improper sexual acts against them, including rape and sexual assault. The women also said that the school, one of the colleges that make up the City University of New York, conducted a "biased" investigation into their Title IX allegations. Haber, a former John Jay student, and Cojocaru,...

