Blank Rome Taps Katten Quartet To Open New Chicago Office

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP said Tuesday that it has brought on four Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorneys as the first on its roster of Chicago partners as the firm opens a new office in the Windy City. Kenneth J. Ottaviano will lead the new office, which also welcomes his colleagues Karin H. Berg, William J. Dorsey and Paige Barr Tinkham. Dorsey will join Blank Rome’s corporate litigation group, and the others will join its finance, restructuring and bankruptcy group, according to the announcement. “Blank Rome has a number of clients who are based in or do business in Chicago, so having an...

