PacWest Loans $121M For Florida Mixed-Use Project

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Florida real estate investment trust Rescore Property has landed $121.31 million in construction financing from Pacific Western Bank for a Florida apartment, office and retail project, according to an announcement Tuesday from Walker & Dunlop, which arranged the financing for Rescore. The loan is for Plantation Walk in Plantation, Florida, and the latest financing will fund construction of 404 apartment units as well as 134,326 square feet of retail, which is the next phase of the project. The site had been a mall and is being redeveloped into a mixed-use project. "We are pleased to have been a part of this...

