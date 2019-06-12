State AGs Take Aim At 'Creepy' Google, Facebook Monopolies

Law360, Omaha, Neb. (June 12, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Several state attorneys general expressed a keen interest Wednesday in potential antitrust enforcement actions against Google, Facebook and other major technology companies, with one even suggesting a probe may already be underway. Speaking at the Federal Trade Commission's final public hearing on modern competition and consumer protection held in Omaha, Nebraska, AGs from Louisiana, Nebraska and Tennessee took aim at the vast market power acquired by internet platforms that scoop up massive amounts of consumer data with what the enforcers described as little regulatory oversight. "Google gets to pick the winners and the losers because the system is rigged in their favor...

