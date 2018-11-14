Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Judge Tweaks Bond Amount In $2.6M Award Row

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge changed his mind Tuesday on the value of the bond American investors have to post during a pause of Poland’s bid to enforce a $2.6 million arbitration award against the investors, saying they don’t need to include interest.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns last month granted American investors Vincent Ryan, Schooner Capital LLC and Atlantic Investment Partners LLC’s bid to pause the suit until their appeal in the French Supreme Court over Poland’s tax laws concluded.

He also required the investors to post bond or some other mutually agreeable settlement in the amount of the award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 14, 2018

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®