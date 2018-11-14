Judge Tweaks Bond Amount In $2.6M Award Row

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge changed his mind Tuesday on the value of the bond American investors have to post during a pause of Poland’s bid to enforce a $2.6 million arbitration award against the investors, saying they don’t need to include interest. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns last month granted American investors Vincent Ryan, Schooner Capital LLC and Atlantic Investment Partners LLC’s bid to pause the suit until their appeal in the French Supreme Court over Poland’s tax laws concluded. He also required the investors to post bond or some other mutually agreeable settlement in the amount of the award...

