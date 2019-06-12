Employers May Shy Away From Offering Annuities In 401(k)s

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Legislation making its way through Congress will make it easier for businesses to offer annuities in employees' retirement plans, but employers may still be put off by the complexity, costs and untested nature of the arrangements. The SECURE Act before Congress would make it easier for employers to offer annuities in retirement plans, but practitioners say annuities' complexity and fees, and disclosure requirements, might limit adoption. (AP) H.R. 1994, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or SECURE Act, was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives last month by a 417-3 vote. The bill would shield retirement plan sponsors...

