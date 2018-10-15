Mariners Stadium Wasn't Built With Visibility Issues, Team Says

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Seattle Mariners and the public agency that owns the Major League Baseball team's ballpark T-Mobile Park urged a Washington court not to grant a quick win to four fans who use wheelchairs over claims that the accessible seats in the stadium lack poor sightlines. The Mariners and the agency said they have been willing to make changes to increase accessibility, but that claims over poor sightlines and seat distribution "are complex accessibility matters that have evolved and have had varying and inconsistent interpretations over time." Four wheelchair users claimed in an October suit that T-Mobile Park, formerly named Safeco Field,...

