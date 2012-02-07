Eberspacher To Pay $1.9M Over Auto Parts Price-Fixing

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- German car-parts maker Eberspächer agreed to pay almost $1.9 million to settle a class action in Michigan federal court over allegations that it has conspired to fix prices for a range of car parts sold to two U.S. automotive supply dealers. As a result of the deal, which is part of an ongoing multidistrict litigation over car parts price-fixing, Eberspächer also will provide Manny's Auto Supply Inc. and Irving Levine Automotive Distributors Inc. “substantial cooperation” in their cases against other car-parts makers that have allegedly conspired to fix prices and rig bids, according to court documents filed by the plaintiff auto...

