Grenfell Tower Victims' Families Take Aim At Insulation Firms

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Arconic Inc. and other American companies were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, alleging their combustible insulation panels spread a massive fire in Grenfell Tower that claimed 72 lives two years ago. In what lawyers described to reporters as perhaps the largest product liability suit in history, the 500-page complaint filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas seeks unnamed compensatory and punitive damages for the families of 69 of the victims who died when the London apartment building burned on June 14, 2017. The suit targets Pittsburgh-based Arconic and Celotex Corp. of Malvern, Pennsylvania, alleging that Celotex added Arconic's purportedly...

