NY High Court Says Honeywell Must Face Toxic Exposure Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- New York’s highest court on Tuesday revived a suit accusing Honeywell of causing a worker’s cancer death due to exposure to toxic “coke oven” emissions, saying the company failed to prove the coke ovens aren’t products for purposes of a products liability claim. In a 4-2 ruling, the New York Court of Appeals reversed an Appellate Division decision to toss claims in a suit accusing a Honeywell International Inc. predecessor company, Allied Chemical Corp., of causing the lung cancer death of Bethlehem Steel Corp. worker Donald R. Terwilliger by exposing him to toxic emissions from industrial coke ovens that Allied’s Wilputte...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS