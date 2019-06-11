W.Va. High Court Backs Gas Cos. In Landowner Drilling Row

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's highest court on Monday narrowly held that underground horizontal drilling performed by two natural gas producers didn't unreasonably burden several surface landowners, with a dissenting judge blasting the majority for not setting guidelines to balance driller and landowner interests. In a case that's part of mass state court litigation over gas development in the Marcellus Shale, the West Virginia Supreme Court affirmed by a 3-2 vote a lower court's ruling that the impacts of horizontal drilling by Antero Resources Corp. and Hall Drilling LLC on the landowners were within the companies' implied rights to use the surface areas in...

