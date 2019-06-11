Old Letter Saves Massachusetts Atty From Malpractice Suit

Law360, Boston (June 11, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- An old letter spared a Massachusetts attorney from having to face a malpractice suit for allegedly overcharging a client, as a state appeals court ruled Tuesday that the client waited too long to sue after sending the letter pointing out the potential overbilling. George Economou sued his former attorney, Chauncey B. Wood of Wood & Nathanson LLP, for overcharging him for legal work in June 2017. He argued that the suit fell within the statute of limitations — up to four years for one of his claims — because he did not become aware of his lawyer's alleged misconduct until January...

