EEOC Ends BNSF's Suit By Killing Right-To-Sue Letters

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission agreed Tuesday to wipe out 54 right-to-sue letters issued to BNSF workers for discrimination to resolve a suit in Texas federal court alleging the agency flouted the Administrative Procedure Act. In their joint motion, BNSF Railway Co. and the EEOC asked the court to enter a final judgment, bringing an end to the railroad operator's suit accusing the agency of overstepping its authority when it notified workers that they could sue their employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. Under the agreement, the agency would set aside the 54 letters...

