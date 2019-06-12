NJ Woman Cops To Smuggling $2M In Aircraft Parts To Iran

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey woman has pled guilty for her role in a scheme to smuggle $2 million worth of U.S.-made aircraft parts to Iranian airlines, including one with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the Trump administration recently labeled a terrorist group, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Joyce Eliabachus, also known as Joyce Marie Gundran Manangan, entered her plea Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, according to the DOJ. Eliabachus admitted to conspiring with Peyman Amiri Larijani, an Iranian national, to illegally export and sell aircraft parts to Iranian airlines — including those who have been blacklisted...

