McCarter & English Adds Former LeClair Bankruptcy Head

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has added the former head of LeClairRyan’s bankruptcy practice as a partner in its New York City restructuring group, the firm has announced. Gregory Mascitti has more than 20 years of experience representing debtors, creditors and the buyers of distressed assets in sectors including aviation, banking, mining, sports and media, McCarter & English said in a Tuesday announcement. “Greg is an outstanding lawyer and an exceptional person, exactly the kind of attorney we want at McCarter,” chairman Mike Kelly said in the announcement. “He can do virtually anything in the distressed business setting. He will be of immense...

