Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

MoFo Tapped To Defend PG&E In Wildfire Investigations

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s retention of Morrison & Foerster LLP as special regulatory counsel to defend against ongoing wildfire investigations and regulatory enforcement actions brought by the California Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E, the nation's largest utility company, got the green light Tuesday from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali to bring on Morrison & Foerster to represent it on matters involving the CPUC's investigation into the utility's alleged violations of state laws and regulations in connection with the deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

Morrison & Foerster is the latest firm to sign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 1, 2014

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 29, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 29, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies