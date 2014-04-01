MoFo Tapped To Defend PG&E In Wildfire Investigations

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s retention of Morrison & Foerster LLP as special regulatory counsel to defend against ongoing wildfire investigations and regulatory enforcement actions brought by the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E, the nation's largest utility company, got the green light Tuesday from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali to bring on Morrison & Foerster to represent it on matters involving the CPUC's investigation into the utility's alleged violations of state laws and regulations in connection with the deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires. Morrison & Foerster is the latest firm to sign...

