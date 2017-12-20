Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gets Win In Ex-Analyst's Pay Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal court Tuesday handed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. a win in a former data analyst’s suit claiming its benefits policy requiring employees to forfeit unused vacation time was illegal and that the company deprived him an end-of-year bonus, saying HP adhered to all the terms of its policy. U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby granted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s motion for summary judgment in Matthew White’s suit claiming it violated Maine’s wage law by not offering him his unused vacation time when he resigned and denying him a $10,000 bonus. Because the employee benefits policy explicitly stated that individuals leaving the...

