Fired LaCroix Exec Sues Over Alleged BPA-Lined Cans

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A former LaCroix executive has sued the sparkling water maker's parent company in New Jersey state court, claiming National Beverage Corp. and its president fired him in retaliation for voicing objections to the president's plans to make false statements asserting that LaCroix's cans were free of the toxic chemical known as BPA. National Beverage Corp.'s president Joseph Caporella fired LaCroix's sales and marketing executive Albert Dejewski in mid-April, just one day after Dejewski sent an email to Caporella expressing concerns with his plan to prematurely announce that LaCroix no longer used BPA-lined cans, according to the lawsuit filed last week in...

