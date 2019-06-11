J&J's Sales Plan Caused Opioid Addiction, Okla. Judge Hears

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson’s promotion of its fentanyl patch Duragesic for long-term use would have caused patients to develop “the devastating disease of addiction,” an opioid expert from Brandeis University testified in Oklahoma's case against drugmakers Tuesday. A pharmacist holds a Duragesic patch, middle, and two other fentanyl patches. (AP) During the third week of the trailblazing bench trial before Judge Thad Balkman, Oklahoma called to the stand Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis and executive director of the organization Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing. Under examination by Bradley Beckworth of Nix Patterson LLP, representing the state,...

