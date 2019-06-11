$35.5M Deal Reached In REIT-Manager Merger Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A proposed $35.5 million deal was made public Tuesday that would settle an investor suit in Delaware Chancery Court against the directors of AGNC Investment Corp. that challenged payments made to and the $562 million purchase of AGNC's management company in 2016. Investment groups H&N Management Group and AFF Cos. Frozen Money Purchase Plan struck the deal to settle breach of fiduciary claims against directors and officers of AGNC in connection with their dealings with American Capital Mortgage Management LLC, which AGNC used for management services. In a suit initially filed in 2016 and since amended a few times, the two...

