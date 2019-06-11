Westinghouse Wants $300M Nuclear Equip. Row Kept In NY

Law360, New York (June 11, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. slapped back at a dismissal bid seeking to relocate a fight over $300 million worth of nuclear reactor equipment from a failed power plant development deal to a South Carolina federal court at a New York bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday. In over an hour of questioning before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles, Westinghouse argued that New York was the right jurisdiction for the suit given the judge's familiarity with its bankruptcy and batted back calls by the South Carolina Public Service Authority, known as Santee Cooper, to decide the issue in a Palmetto State federal court. The reorganized...

