What’s Ahead For LGBTQ Rights Legislation

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act (H.R. 5 – 116th Congress) on May 17, 2019, mostly along party lines — the resolution passed with a 236 to 173 vote, with only 8 of the “aye” votes cast by Republicans. The Equality Act would amend various civil rights laws, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Jury Selection and Services Act, and other laws regarding employment with the federal government, to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics. The legislation would, in part, usher in the...

