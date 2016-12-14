Platinum Judge Won't Toss Case, May Limit Feds' Closings

Law360, New York (June 11, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing the securities fraud trial of the former top executives of Platinum Partners on Tuesday said he intends to deny their midtrial bids to escape the charges, but indicated he was likely to preclude the government from arguing that the hedge fund overvalued its assets. After prosecutors rested their case last week, attorneys for Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht, former co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy and former Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo argued Rule 29 motions for a judgment of acquittal, citing insufficient evidence and due process violations. Though he officially reserved decision, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan on Tuesday...

