Estate Partially Stiffed On $10M Lottery Winnings, Suit Says

Law360, Boston (June 12, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The estate of a man who won $10 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery claims a capital funding company stiffed him on lump-sum payments tied to the prize and owes more than $2.8 million, according to a suit filed in New York state court. Jeffrey Philpot is the administrator for the estate of the late Earl F. LeClair, a New Hampshire resident who died in 2014 after winning the eight-figure sum in 2008. LeClair was entitled to payments of $500,000 per year for 20 years, but executed a series of lottery prize assignment agreements with Advance Funding LLC and its controlling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS