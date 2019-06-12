Siemens Hit With $225M Suit Over Water Meter Readings

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The city of Jackson, Mississippi, alleged in state court Tuesday that it is owed $225 million in damages for a water meter and billing system designed and installed by Siemens and its subcontractors that has cost the city over $20 million a year due to inaccurate readings. The city claims that Siemens Industry Inc. was contracted in October 2012 to install an automated water meter and billing system and to repair its water treatment plants and sewer lines to the tune of $90 million. The company touted the system as a way for the city to net $120 million in “guaranteed...

