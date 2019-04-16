Dershowitz's Bid To DQ Boies Schiller Flops For Flouting Rule

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz can't immediately have Boies Schiller Flexner LLP tossed from representing a woman claiming Dershowitz sexually molested her when she was a child — and later defamed her when she came forward — because he didn't follow court rules when submitting his motion, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. On Friday, Dershowitz said the firm should be booted because of "multiple related incidents of unethical conduct." Specifically, a Boies Schiller attorney had offered to defend the retired Harvard Law professor against similar child sex abuse allegations in 2015, he said in his motion, and he didn't realize Boies Schiller was...

