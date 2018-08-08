3rd Circ. Lacks Faith In 'Atheist' Ad Ban Free Speech Case

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday questioned a Pennsylvania public transit operator’s claim that its ban on the word “atheists” on bus advertisements amounts to an allowable subject matter restriction and not a viewpoint-based discrimination that violates free speech. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Freethought Society urged a three-judge panel to overturn a district court’s finding that the County of Lackawanna Transit System’s advertising prohibition of religious language in advertising doesn't run afoul of the First Amendment. The Scranton-area transit system, known as COLTS, contends its policy amounts to an allowable subject matter limitation, while the society claims...

