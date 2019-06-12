Skadden Reps Dassault In $5.8B Medidata Buy

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- French software company Dassault Systèmes, led by Skadden, will snap up life sciences software company Medidata Solutions in a deal worth $5.8 billion, marking the latest deal to highlight to growing need for data analytics. Dassault Systèmes SE said the all-cash deal for Medidata Solutions Inc. — a platform for clinical development, commercial and real-world data — will enhance its life sciences-focused business experience offerings by allowing it to provide an end-to-end service that touches on every step from research and discovery to commercialization. “[Multidisciplinary] scientific innovation and industrial performance call for a platform approach connecting the dots between people, ideas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS