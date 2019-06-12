KKR Pushes Its Investment In Toorak Capital To $500M

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- KKR has upped its total investment in real estate loan investor Toorak Capital to $500 million, following a pair of earlier investments in the company, according to an announcement from the companies on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. made its initial investment in Toorak Capital Partners in a $75 million deal in 2016, and committed $250 million to the firm in 2018. Toorak will use the latest capital from KKR in part to expand its investments in multifamily bridge loans. The company provides capital to various real estate lending partners, and focuses on the residential loan market, although it also invests...

