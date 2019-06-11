LA Green Group Sues Paving Co. Over Water Discharges

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An environmental group claims in a new suit that a transportation construction company violated the Clean Water Act by letting zinc, lead and other substances flow from its property into federally regulated waters in Southern California. Los Angeles Waterkeeper said in a Tuesday complaint that Security Paving Co. Inc. had not taken steps to control contaminated water that flows from the driveway of one of its facilities or conducted the sampling that its stormwater permit required. The group said that in January it had sampled water discharged from the property and found levels of pollutants that were multiples of what was allowed....

