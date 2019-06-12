Wash. Tribe Threatens Navy With Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington state Native American tribe has said it plans to sue the U.S. Navy for allegedly discharging untreated sewage into the Puget Sound, causing beach closures and preventing shellfish harvesting and fishing. The Suquamish Tribe, whose members live on the Kitsap Peninsula near Seattle, said that Naval Base Kitsap has been dumping raw sewage into the Sound for years, sometimes leading local authorities to post health advisories and temporarily ban harvesting and eating fish and shellfish. The tribe said on Monday in a notice of intent to sue the Navy over the pollution that the discharges have violated the Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS