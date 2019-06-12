Senate Dems Want Answers On Fintech Algorithm Bias

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., have sent a letter to the nation's top financial regulators asking how they plan to combat potential ethnic bias embedded in financial technology algorithms, according to a Wednesday announcement. The senators said their letter, which was sent Monday, was inspired by a paper written last year by a team of University of California, Berkeley researchers. That paper found fintech algorithms may be more likely to approve minorities for mortgages than human loan officers, but are just as likely to overcharge them as their flesh-and-blood counterparts. Warren and Jones said those findings showed...

