Davis Polk-Led Cybersecurity Startup Soars After $612M IPO

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Venture capital-backed cybersecurity startup CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, saw its shares skyrocket in its trading debut Wednesday, following the company's $612 million initial public offering that priced above its forecast range. Shares of CrowdStrike rose $24, or 70.6%, to close at $58 apiece in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq exchange. The scorching debut came after CrowdStrike sold 18 million shares late Tuesday at $34 each. CrowdStrike's IPO price surpassed its projected range of $28 to $30 per share, which was raised last week from its original estimate of $19 to $23. Companies sometimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS