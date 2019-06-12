Cities Tell 9th Circ. FCC Overstepped With 5G Order

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A host of municipalities have submitted opening briefs to the Ninth Circuit in a challenge to an FCC order limiting how much they can charge carriers to set up small-cell nodes on existing infrastructure, saying the agency overstepped its bounds. The Ninth Circuit received a slew of briefs Monday from cities challenging the Federal Communications Commission order and telecom companies suing the agency for not doing enough to rebuff that resistance. The order limits the fees that localities can collect from the installation of 5G nodes on infrastructure such as utility poles and sets deadlines for approving applications for small-cell siting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS