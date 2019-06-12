Another Iranian Military Force-Related Co. Sanctioned

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An apparent financial conduit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been sanctioned for allegedly trafficking hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to the military force’s Iraqi-backed militias, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that the Iraq-based South Wealth Resources Co. and two of its Iraqi associates — Makki Kazim ‘Abd Al Hamid Al Asadi and Muhammed Husayn Salih al-Hasani — have secretly helped the IRGC’s Qods Force gain access to the Iraqi financial system in order to juke sanctions requirements. The Qods Force is an external branch of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS