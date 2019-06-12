ITC Greenlights Hefty Tariffs On Chinese Quartz

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found that American quartz producers have been hobbled by unfairly traded quartz surface products from China, greenlighting the U.S. government to slap the imported countertops with triple-digit tariffs. The commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to find that the U.S. quartz industry has been materially injured by the Chinese quartz products, delivering a win to American quartz company Cambria Co. LLC, which had complained about the foreign products, as tensions rise between the U.S. and Beijing. Now that the ITC has found that the cheap foreign products are the source of the American quartz industry’s woes, the...

