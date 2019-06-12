UK Top Court Says Libel Requires Proof Of 'Serious Harm'

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s highest court ruled Wednesday that defamation plaintiffs will have to prove they suffered "serious harm" to their reputation if they want to sue, a tougher standard for a country sometimes accused of "libel tourism." Although the decision went against two newspapers accused of libel, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that the Defamation Act 2013 required accusers to produce actual evidence of harm, not just show that words are defamatory. The law — passed in an effort to tamp down libel cases filed in the U.K. — created "a new threshold of serious harm which did not...

