Trump Officials Raised Counterintel Alarm, Ex-FBI Agents Say

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Multiple actions undertaken by members of President Donald Trump's campaign before and after the 2016 presidential election raised legitimate counterintelligence concerns, two former FBI officials told the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during a Wednesday hearing on the counterintelligence implications of the Mueller report. Stephanie Douglas and Robert Anderson — two former executive assistant directors of the FBI's National Security Branch — testified that Russian officials may have sought to garner favors with members of the Trump administration and campaign by cultivating relationships with them. Those relationships could be a cause for concern, especially if those involved then lie about...

