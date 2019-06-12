Poll: Just 29% Would OK Colo. Sports Betting Referendum

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A recent survey found that only 29% of Colorado voters would approve a state sports betting referendum with such a measure on the ballot this November, although nearly 40% remain undecided, raising questions over legalization bills passed earlier this year. The survey, conducted by BettingUSA.com, asked 5,000 respondents how they would vote on the state referendum if it were held today, with only 29% responding "yes," while 31.5% said they would vote "no," according to the results released Monday. A total of 39.5% said they are undecided. Gov. Jared Polis placed the measure on the Nov. 5, 2019, ballot as Proposition...

