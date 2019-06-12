Fed Circ. Backs Calif. In DOI Dispute Over Audit Costs

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday sided with California in a dispute with the U.S. Department of the Interior over a withheld reimbursement claim related to audits of oil and gas production on federal lands, finding the lower court improperly interpreted the agreement between the parties. The three-judge panel reversed a Court of Federal Claims judge's dismissal of the state's complaint relating to the agency withholding $296,459 in reimbursements from California. The DOI claimed it had overpaid the state from financial year 2011 to financial year 2014 under a contract to audit federal oil royalties within the state, and therefore did not...

