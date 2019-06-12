GAO Rejects Honeywell JV Protest Over Army Engine Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army reasonably evaluated proposals from a Honeywell-Pratt & Whitney joint venture and a General Electric unit before choosing GE for a high-profile $517.4 million helicopter engine supply deal, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled in a decision made public Wednesday, rejecting the joint venture's protest. The Army acted reasonably when deciding that GE Aviation's engine design, although riskier than the one proposed by Advanced Turbine Engine Co., had more technical advantages and was less expensive than ATEC's design and therefore offered the best value, the GAO said in a decision, released Wednesday. ATEC had protested in February, shortly after...

