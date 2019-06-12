Exxon Stripped Of Most Defenses In NY AG’s Climate Case

Law360, New York (June 12, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge on Wednesday dismissed most of Exxon Mobil’s defenses in a lawsuit brought by the state attorney general’s office that accuses the energy giant of defrauding investors by hiding climate change risks from them. A judge tossed several key defenses Wednesday in New York’s suit alleging Exxon provided false and misleading statements to investors about climate change risks. (AP) Justice Barry Ostrager tossed several key affirmative defenses, including a First Amendment claim, a conflict of interest claim and a prosecutorial misconduct claim, which included allegations that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s private emails reveal...

